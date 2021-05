Well what you have is nothing but setting an attribute on an element with the class .section . So it if you want an element to fade out when hovered over, change the image, then fade back in then you would use something like…

Just a quick example (and one of many ways to do it) is shown at the pen below. But obviously you will need to tweak this, but you should get the idea.

Note: I am using ‘swing’ as the easing function here, but you can use one of many.