Adding a 3rd container, a 3rd page

asasass: asasass: Where did I mess up in here in trying to add animationend back in?

That page seems to have a lot of functions missing.

To answer your question the animationEnd event is checking for an animation called ‘initial-fade’.

However if you look in the console you have logged the animation name and it is called bg1. Initial-fade never gets called because you over-ride it with bg1.

body.initial-fade { animation: initial-fade 1s ease forwards; } @keyframes initial-fade { 0% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } } /* this one wins out and over-rides any previous animation on the body body.bg1 { animation: bg1 5s ease 0s forwards; } */

If you comment the code as above and then check your console you will see that the animation name is now initial-fade which means that resetPage(); will get called.

if (animationName === "initial-fade") { body.classList.remove("initial-fade"); resetPage(); }

However you still have to make sure that in resetPage you reset all the things that have been set and set the page back to a pristine condition. You seem to have removed all the active, hide and slide clear up routines.