Adding a 3rd container, a 3rd page

That page seems to have a lot of functions missing.

To answer your question the animationEnd event is checking for an animation called ‘initial-fade’.

However if you look in the console you have logged the animation name and it is called bg1. Initial-fade never gets called because you over-ride it with bg1.

body.initial-fade {
  animation: initial-fade 1s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes initial-fade {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
    pointer-events: none;
  }
}
/* this one wins out and over-rides any previous animation on the body
body.bg1 {
  animation: bg1 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
*/

If you comment the code as above and then check your console you will see that the animation name is now initial-fade which means that resetPage(); will get called.

   if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
      body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      resetPage();
    }

However you still have to make sure that in resetPage you reset all the things that have been set and set the page back to a pristine condition. You seem to have removed all the active, hide and slide clear up routines.

