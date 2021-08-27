Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

This is my goal.

To Add 2 Videos with 2 Curtains: How Would the css / html of each look?

My Attempts: Did I make any mistakes?

The CSS just needs to be added in for the 2nd video.

Code 1

With this CSS, how would that look adding in a 2nd Video With Curtain?

This CSS is only set up for 1 video with curtain.

.outer {} .containera, .containerb, .containerc {} .containera, .containerb {} .playa, .playb {} .playa {} .playb {} .curtain {} .panel-left, .panel-right {} .panel-left {} .panel-right {} .panel-left::before, .panel-right::before {} .panel-right::before {} .curtain.slide .panel-left {} @keyframes curtain1 {} .curtain.slide .panel-right {} @keyframes curtain2 {} .ratio-keeper {} .video-frame {}

<div class="outer"> <div class="containera hide"> <div class="curtain"> <div class="ratio-keeper"> <div class="wrap"> <div class="video video-frame"></div> </div> <div class="panel-left"></div> <div class="panel-right"></div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- end container --> <div class="containerb hide"> <div class="curtain2"> <div class="ratio-keeper2"> <div class="wrap2"> <div class="video video-frame"></div> </div> <div class="panel-left2"></div> <div class="panel-right2"></div> </div> </div> <!-- end container --> <div class="containerb"> <svg class="playa" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" /> </svg> <svg class="playb " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" /> </svg> </div> <!-- end container --> </div>

Code 2

With this CSS, how would that look adding in a 2nd Video With Curtain?

This CSS is only set up for 1 video with curtain.

.outer {} .container {} .container.active {} .container.active .thePlay {} .inner-container {} /* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/ .playa, .playb {} .playa {} .playb {} .curtain {} .panel-left, .panel-right {} .panel-left { .panel-right {} .panel-left::before, .panel-right::before {} .panel-right::before {} .container.active .curtain .panel-left {} @keyframes curtain1 {} .container.active .curtain .panel-right {} @keyframes curtain2 {} .ratio-keeper {} .video-frame {}

My html Attempt: