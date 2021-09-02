Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

asasass: asasass: This works

Really? That’s showing the same background image for both the blue and red buttons, and you said you didn’t want that.

In CSS, if you have two rules for the same thing (in this case .container.active ) then whichever comes later in the CSS will be applied (in this case the red background).

If you want both to display the same background image, simply replace the background-image code in the first rule with that from the second rule, and remove the second rule.

If you want them to be different, then look again at Paul’s instructions.