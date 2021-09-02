Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

I added it in because, I thought it would be which turns out to be the wrong thing to do.
Here’s a jsfiddle I can work on.
https://jsfiddle.net/85pohrqm/1/
What am I doing wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/ozge1pn8/1/
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
}
.playb .container.active {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
}
Is the space between
.playb and
.container meant to be there?
(I’ve no idea what the issue is that you’re trying to address, so I can’t be more helpful than that.)
Using 2 backgrounds, one for each video.
I tried this also.
.playb.container.active
Just to be sure (as the fiddle doesn’t show on my mobile ) where are you adding the new class?
It should be on the same element as .container.
<div class=“container newclass”>
You might be able to see this:
Still confused.
I’m still doing it wrong.
You can make edits to it.
https://jsitor.com/CDPgzU8s8
backup copy.
You don’t seem to be doing anything that I told you still?
You haven’t added a new class to the container and you haven’t used the new class to show the image all as previously shown!
.newclass.container.active{}
<div class=“container newclass”>
Like this?
This way doesn’t work.
playa.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
.container. .playb {
background-image: linear-gradient(red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, red 5px, #0000 5px),
}
You are confusing the instruction for the HTML with the instruction for the CSS.
Look carefully at where and how Paul told you to add the new class for each.
This works, but how is the duplicate removed?
html
<div class="container .playb with-curtain">
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
.container.active {
background-image: linear-gradient(red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, red 5px, #0000 5px),
Really? That’s showing the same background image for both the blue and red buttons, and you said you didn’t want that.
In CSS, if you have two rules for the same thing (in this case
.container.active) then whichever comes later in the CSS will be applied (in this case the red background).
If you want both to display the same background image, simply replace the
background-image code in the first rule with that from the second rule, and remove the second rule.
If you want them to be different, then look again at Paul’s instructions.
Red button gives me teal
Blue button gives me red
I swear it was just working before.
I don’t know what happened.
That’s strange, because both buttons give me red, which is what I’d expect from that code.
I don’t know what happened, now I’m seeing red for both.
I don’t know what the right combination should be.
You haven’t added the new class to the second CSS rule. Look again at Paul’s instructions.
Why not? I’ve told you half a dozen times now and you haven’t implemented any of the code I gave you!
Don’t do anything else and don’t place that css before the original.
Am I adding a new div class?
<div class="container .playb with-curtain">
<svg class="playb thePlay " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="2VwsvrPFr9w"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
What am I doing wrong?
That’s not valid and you’ve not used a new unique class name.
Why have you put a dot in there? Whenever have you seen html with a dot in between the classes. It’s a space separated list.
Don’t confuse this with the css.
Don’t use the same classname that you have on the svg.
I got it.
https://jsfiddle.net/5zqxtkw7/
<div class="container play2 with-curtain">
.play2.container.active {