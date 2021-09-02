Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

Remove the scss from the code:
https://jsitor.com/Z7Q_-ulDN
Everything is uneven now.
This is the simplified version.
New code has a few issues:
1st: Aren’t these duplicates?
.container.active .thePlay {
/* when container is active hide the svg */
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
/* when container is active hide the svg */
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}
@keyframes fadebody {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.playa,
.playb {
margin: auto 20px;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
}
.playa {
fill: red;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.playb {
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: calc(50% + 1px); /* rounding error fix */
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 10s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/26/1920/1080");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}
.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080");
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain1 {
to {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain2 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
border-radius: 25px;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="qe5WF4qCSkQ"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playb thePlay " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="2VwsvrPFr9w"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>