Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

This is my goal.
To Add 2 Videos with 2 Curtains: How Would the css / html of each look?
My Attempts: Did I make any mistakes?
The CSS just needs to be added in for the 2nd video.
Code 1
With this CSS, how would that look adding in a 2nd Video With Curtain?
This CSS is only set up for 1 video with curtain.
.outer {}
.containera,
.containerb,
.containerc {}
.containera,
.containerb {}
.playa,
.playb {}
.playa {}
.playb {}
.curtain {}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {}
.panel-left {}
.panel-right {}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {}
.panel-right::before {}
.curtain.slide .panel-left {}
@keyframes curtain1 {}
.curtain.slide .panel-right {}
@keyframes curtain2 {}
.ratio-keeper {}
.video-frame {}
<div class="outer">
<div class="containera hide">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end container -->
<div class="containerb hide">
<div class="curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper2">
<div class="wrap2">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left2"></div>
<div class="panel-right2"></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end container -->
<div class="containerb">
<svg class="playa" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<svg class="playb " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
<!-- end container -->
</div>
Code 2
With this CSS, how would that look adding in a 2nd Video With Curtain?
This CSS is only set up for 1 video with curtain.
.outer {}
.container {}
.container.active {}
.container.active .thePlay {}
.inner-container {}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.playa,
.playb {}
.playa {}
.playb {}
.curtain {}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {}
.panel-left {
.panel-right {}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {}
.panel-right::before {}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {}
@keyframes curtain1 {}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {}
@keyframes curtain2 {}
.ratio-keeper {}
.video-frame {}
My html Attempt:
<div class="outer">
<div class="containera with-curtaina">
<svg class="playa thePlay " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-containera curtaina">
<div class="ratio-keepera">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-lefta"></div>
<div class="panel-righta"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end container -->
<div class="containerb with-curtainb">
<svg class="playb thePlay " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-containerb curtainb">
<div class="ratio-keeperb">
<div class="wrapb">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-leftb"></div>
<div class="panel-rightb"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end container -->
</div>