Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

I added the 2 images to here:
You can add as many images as you like just increment the class in the html and change that css.
e.g.
.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url(yetanotherImage.jpg);
}
Thank you for that, appreciated.
In your html you have 1 too many div tags.
<!-- end container -->
</div>
In your code your missing the line next to the right triangle thing.
.6z" />
I spotted it in jsfiddle, guess those errors don’t come up in codepen.
This is wrong:
<svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z">
</svg>
This is right:
<svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
I was able to get 2 videos showing here:
https://jsfiddle.net/L6yp4mbg/1/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".playa",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".playb",
width: 277
});
}
No those sort of errors don’t show in codepen (although I should have noticed) and was because of the quick copy and paste.
I’m away for a week now so someone else will have to jump in unless its something I can see on my phone (but fiddles and codepens don’t work very well on a mobile).
What about these.
Do those show up good on your phone?
JSitor
https://jsitor.com/G2CXL-ZLs
Better than jsfiidde
Remove the scss from the code:
https://jsitor.com/Z7Q_-ulDN
Everything is uneven now.
This is the simplified version.
New code has a few issues:
1st: Aren’t these duplicates?
.container.active .thePlay {
/* when container is active hide the svg */
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
/* when container is active hide the svg */
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}
@keyframes fadebody {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.playa,
.playb {
margin: auto 20px;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
}
.playa {
fill: red;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.playb {
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: calc(50% + 1px); /* rounding error fix */
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 10s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/26/1920/1080");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}
.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080");
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain1 {
to {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain2 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
border-radius: 25px;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="qe5WF4qCSkQ"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playb thePlay " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="2VwsvrPFr9w"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Yes that was a copy and paste error in my rush to post before I left. Just remove the first one.
The second issue is the one I already told you about with the 100% height on html and body being corrupt in that editor.
Delete the HTML and body rules and retype it making sure there are no characters before it.
You can see my codepen is working so there is something wrong with yours.
Fixed:
https://jsitor.com/Z7Q_-ulDN
What would I do if I wanted to add a 2nd gradient background to go with .playb?
Right now this one is on both of them.
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
<div class="container with-curtain"></div>
<div class="container with-curtain"></div>
Just add a new class to the .container for that one and then use the new class to supply the background.
.playbcontainer.active{
New gradient code here ……
}
Don’t remove any of the other classes.
That’s the best I can type on mobile.
.playb.container {
New gradient code here
}
If container is already hidden by default.
.container.active [}
Is this redundant?
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
Nearly. You missed the active class from the end.
None of the containers are hidden by default otherwise you wouldn’t see the red or blue buttons
Only the inner-containers are hidden by default and only shown when the parent is active.
By adding the active class to the container we can manipulate all the inner elements with that single class. I.e.Show the gradient, hide the play button, show the inner container and slide the curtain. All done neatly with one class.
Doing that, should I expect to see a difference when viewing the code?
Would something be noticeable?
Would there be a visual difference?
/*.inner-container {
display: none;
} */
Yes the element would sit in between the blue and red buttons and although it may not notice it will still be there and may interfere if you have more buttons.
What did I do wrong?
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
}
.playb.container.active {
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, red 5px, #0000 5px),
}
Did you add the playb class in the HTML?
No need to duplicate anything except the background image property.
Is the css in the right order in the style sheet ?
Like this:?
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image: linear-gradient(teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
}
.playb.container.active::before {
background-image: linear-gradient(red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, red 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, black 10px, #0000 10px 160px, black 160px),
linear-gradient(orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
linear-gradient(90deg, orange 15px, #0000 15px 155px, orange 155px),
}