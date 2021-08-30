Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

In your html you have 1 too many div tags.

<!-- end container --> </div>

In your code your missing the line next to the right triangle thing.

.6z" />

I spotted it in jsfiddle, guess those errors don’t come up in codepen.

This is wrong:

<svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z"> </svg>

This is right: