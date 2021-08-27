Adding 2 Videos With 2 Curtains

HTML & CSS
This is my goal.

To Add 2 Videos with 2 Curtains: How Would the css / html of each look?

My Attempts: Did I make any mistakes?

The CSS just needs to be added in for the 2nd video.

Code 1

With this CSS, how would that look adding in a 2nd Video With Curtain?

This CSS is only set up for 1 video with curtain.

.outer {}

.containera,
.containerb,
.containerc {}

.containera,
.containerb {}

.playa,
.playb {}

.playa {}

.playb {}

.curtain {}

.panel-left,
.panel-right {}

.panel-left {}

.panel-right {}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {}

.panel-right::before {}

.curtain.slide .panel-left {}

@keyframes curtain1 {}

.curtain.slide .panel-right {}

@keyframes curtain2 {}

.ratio-keeper {}

.video-frame {}

<div class="outer">
  <div class="containera hide">
    <div class="curtain">
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        <div class="wrap">
          <div class="video video-frame"></div>
        </div>
        <div class="panel-left"></div>
        <div class="panel-right"></div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <!-- end container -->

  <div class="containerb hide">
    <div class="curtain2">
      <div class="ratio-keeper2">
        <div class="wrap2">
          <div class="video video-frame"></div>
        </div>
        <div class="panel-left2"></div>
        <div class="panel-right2"></div>
      </div>
    </div>
  <!-- end container -->

  <div class="containerb">
    <svg class="playa" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>

    <svg class="playb " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>

  </div>
  <!-- end container -->
</div>

Code 2

With this CSS, how would that look adding in a 2nd Video With Curtain?

This CSS is only set up for 1 video with curtain.

.outer {}

.container {}

.container.active {}

.container.active .thePlay {}

.inner-container {}

/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/

.playa,
.playb {}

.playa {}

.playb {}

.curtain {}

.panel-left,

.panel-right {}

.panel-left {

  .panel-right {}

  .panel-left::before,

  .panel-right::before {}

  .panel-right::before {}

  .container.active .curtain .panel-left {}

  @keyframes curtain1 {}

  .container.active .curtain .panel-right {}

  @keyframes curtain2 {}

  .ratio-keeper {}

  .video-frame {}

My html Attempt:

<div class="outer">
  <div class="containera with-curtaina">
    <svg class="playa thePlay " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
    <div class="inner-containera curtaina">
      <div class="ratio-keepera">
        <div class="wrapa">
          <div class="video video-frame"></div>
        </div>
        <div class="panel-lefta"></div>
        <div class="panel-righta"></div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

  <!-- end container -->
  <div class="containerb with-curtainb">
    <svg class="playb thePlay " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
    <div class="inner-containerb curtainb">
      <div class="ratio-keeperb">
        <div class="wrapb">
          <div class="video video-frame"></div>
        </div>
        <div class="panel-leftb"></div>
        <div class="panel-rightb"></div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <!-- end container -->
</div>

If you use the last example I gave you you don’t need to do anything at all. It can just be duplicated with the new player.

The js for the player needs to be configured properly though but the html and css structure can just be repeated ad nauseam. No extra class and no multiple references needed.

But what if each will house a different video, and each curtain would have a different image?

Like that?

.curtaina,
.curtainb{
}

.ratio-keepera,
.ratio-keeperb{
}

I understand the js part, that would need to be set up to play a different video in each.

Simple :slight_smile:


    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
  etc....
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">

.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url(anotherImage.jpg);
}
I understand that now.
I think…
I’ll probably still get confused somewhere.

I added the 2 images to here:

You can add as many images as you like just increment the class in the html and change that css.

e.g.

.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url(yetanotherImage.jpg);
}
Thank you for that, appreciated.

In your html you have 1 too many div tags.

<!-- end container -->
</div>

In your code your missing the line next to the right triangle thing.
.6z" />

I spotted it in jsfiddle, guess those errors don’t come up in codepen.

This is wrong:

    <svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z">
    </svg>

This is right:

    <svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
I was able to get 2 videos showing here:

https://jsfiddle.net/L6yp4mbg/1/

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    loadPlayer({
        height: 207,
        start: 4,
        target: ".playa",
        width: 277
    });
    loadPlayer({
        height: 207,
        target: ".playb",
        width: 277
    });
}
No those sort of errors don’t show in codepen (although I should have noticed) and was because of the quick copy and paste.

I’m away for a week now so someone else will have to jump in unless its something I can see on my phone (but fiddles and codepens don’t work very well on a mobile).

What about these.

Do those show up good on your phone?

JSitor
https://jsitor.com/G2CXL-ZLs