Add WP function to page

Hi - I need to add the WP function: <?php get_the_author_posts_link(); ?>

in the edit window of a page, so the “by [author-name]” will display on the page.

I can do it with the plugin “Insert PHP Code Snippet” from xyzscripts.com – where you enter the php and it returns a short code to paste into edit window.

BUT I’d prefer to add it to functions.php, rather than use a plugin. I believe it would look something like this:

function by_author() { <?php get_the_author_posts_link(); ?> }

But then I don’t know how to call up that function in the page edit window. Do I add some kind of action command to the function?

Or is the plugin converting php to shortcode the only option?