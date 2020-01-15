Add var into css in js file

#1

Hi,

Below is breaking, as I basically need that variable to appear as the second position value

if ($('body').is('#Home')) {
   var navBarWrapperHeight = $('.navbarWrapper').height();
   $('body#Home').css('background', 'url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 '+ navBarWrapperHeight +' fixed');
}

Tried without the plusses too
#2

What does:

if ($('body').is('#Home')) {
  const navBarWrapperHeight = $('.navbarWrapper').height();

  const property = 'url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 ' +
                   navBarWrapperHeight +
                   ' fixed';

  console.log(property);
}

log to the console?

#3

Hi James,

url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 114.6 fixed

which is correct

This however is not right it seems

const navBarWrapperHeight = $('.navbarWrapper').height();

        const property = 'url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 ' +
            navBarWrapperHeight +
            ' fixed';

        $('body#Home').css('background', property);

        //console.log(property);
#4

You forgot the unit. It should be (notice the px):

url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 114.6px fixed

You can do that like this:

if (document.body.id === 'Home') {
  const navBarWrapperHeight = $('.navbarWrapper').height();
  const property = `url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 ${navBarWrapperHeight}px fixed`;
  $('body').css('background', property);
}

Pls note, I’m using modern JS syntax here, which won’t work in IE.

1 Like
#5

Fantastic thank you, can I ask you one more question please, both these below do not work…

$('body').css('background': property, '-webkit-background-size': imageResponisveWebKit);
$('body').css('background', property, '-webkit-background-size', imageResponisveWebKit);

To be included as below:

    if (document.body.id === 'Home') {
        const navBarWrapperHeight = $('.navbarWrapper').height();
        const property = `url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 ${navBarWrapperHeight}px fixed`;
        const imageResponisveWebKit = `cover`;
        const imageResponisveMoz = `cover`;
        const imageResponisveO = `cover`;
        const backgroundSize = `cover`;
        //-moz-background-size: cover;
        //-o-background-size: cover;
        //background-size: cover;
        $('body').css('background', property, '-webkit-background-size', imageResponisveWebKit);
    }
#6

JQuery’s .css() invocation takes one of three parameter patterns:
.css(string,string|number)
.css(string,function)
.css(object)

so your function call will have to invoke the last one.
$('body').css({'background': property, '-webkit-background-size': imageResponisveWebKit});
(or else call it twice, each time passing a single property to change.)

1 Like