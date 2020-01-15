Add var into css in js file

Fantastic thank you, can I ask you one more question please, both these below do not work…
$('body').css('background': property, '-webkit-background-size': imageResponisveWebKit);
$('body').css('background', property, '-webkit-background-size', imageResponisveWebKit);
To be included as below:
if (document.body.id === 'Home') {
const navBarWrapperHeight = $('.navbarWrapper').height();
const property = `url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 ${navBarWrapperHeight}px fixed`;
const imageResponisveWebKit = `cover`;
const imageResponisveMoz = `cover`;
const imageResponisveO = `cover`;
const backgroundSize = `cover`;
//-moz-background-size: cover;
//-o-background-size: cover;
//background-size: cover;
$('body').css('background', property, '-webkit-background-size', imageResponisveWebKit);
}