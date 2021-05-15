Add Two Email address to email form

Hello, I need to add an extra email address to my email form. How would I do it. Here is the coding from the current form
<?php
$mailTo = 'test@test.com';
$name = htmlspecialchars($_POST['name']);
$lname = htmlspecialchars($_POST['surname']);
$mailFrom = htmlspecialchars($_POST['email']);
$phone = htmlspecialchars($_POST['phone']);
$subject = 'Message from your site';
$message_text = htmlspecialchars($_POST['message']);
$message = 'From: '.$name.' '.$lname.' Phone: '.$phone.'; Email: '.$mailFrom.' ; Message: '.$message_text;
mail($mailTo, $subject, $message);
?>