Add text to footer

Margin is probably more appropriate than positioning.
Though in your image, it is on the left, a 150px margin seems a lot for that.
That’s only for the main
.post-body element though, as I shared earlier
I removed the one I had put in, and moved up the ::after element. Looks ugly though, dunno what to do…
How exactly did you move it up?
Maybe I should be asking why you need to move it.
Or rather, why is there a gap above in the first place, if you don’t want one there.
@SamA74 I moved it up with this
margin-top:-40px;
Which puts it where the original was.
But rather than hacking things into place with negative margins, don’t you first stop to ask yourself why is it too low?
Too low, like it was in here?
Is there anything else I can do rather than negative margins? I just tried
position:relative, top:, and that seemed to have made it disappear totally.
The question you should be asking is: “Why is there a big gap there in the first place?”
Not: “How to I paste over the gap to cover it up?”
Ok, so why is there a big gap?
Took out the margin and now it’s sitting in the same spot as when I had put it in. No more gap. But I do want it to go above the word count.
I have not seen all the HTML & CSS, so I can’t say.
The browser’s inspect tools should help you find out.
Ok, well, it’s not there now. But it isn’t in the place where I want it to be either.
I’ve also noticed that the word count went from 506 to 502 when I put the ::after element in. I guess it doesn’t consider pseudo elements.
Ok I finally worked it out with
.post-body::after {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
position:absolute;
top:2260px;
}
b {
position:relative;
top:40px;
}
b is the word count element as in :
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.post-body').each(function(i) {
var iTotalWords = $(this).text().split(' ').length;
$(this).append("<b>" + iTotalWords + " words </b>");
$("b").css({"font-family": "Open Sans, Arial, sans-serif"});
$("b").css({"color": "#fff"});
$("b").css({"font-size": "16px"});
$("b").css({"text-shadow": "2px 1px 1px #ad8970, 4px 3px 1px #6d513e, 6px 5px 8px #735038"});
});
});
@TechnoBear I see it’s sitting in the middle of text for you . Strange.
Not really.
As I believe has been pointed out to you on a number of occasions now, your approach to design is to use “magic numbers”, which will work on your screen with your font size settings, but will not work at other screen sizes, or if people increase font size. Your site is badly broken at my screen resolution, and presumably at many others, too.
If you’re serious about building a site for other people to view, then I’d suggest you slow down a bit, stop thinking about adding animations and fancy effects, and first get a good grasp of the basics of responsive design.
Then apply it to the word count element instead (b element) in the correct place without any silly magic numbers all the time.
.post-body b::before {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
}
It will now appear above the word count without doing anything special at all. (The b element really should have a class and should be inside a block element not on its own like that.)
(AS an aside: Don’t move things with relative positioning. I’ve explained this to you before so if you don’t know why its wrong then don’t do it )
“I’ve explained this to you before”
You explained why it’s wrong?
.post-body b::before {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
}
I’ll try that out