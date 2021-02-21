Add text to footer

HTML & CSS
#7

Like this?

.post-body::after {

content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
margin-left:150px;

}

Or just use position : rather than margin : .

#8

How does it look when you try it?

#9

Not done it yet. Will try it out now, and let you know.

#10

image

.post-body::after {

    content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
    display:block;
    margin-top:150px;

}

Obviously I’ll need to move it up to where the first one is. But it looks great.

#11

Margin is probably more appropriate than positioning.
Though in your image, it is on the left, a 150px margin seems a lot for that.

1 Like
#12

That’s only for the main .post-body element though, as I shared earlier :thinking:

#13

I removed the one I had put in, and moved up the ::after element. Looks ugly though, dunno what to do…

image

#14

How exactly did you move it up?
Maybe I should be asking why you need to move it.
Or rather, why is there a gap above in the first place, if you don’t want one there.

1 Like
#15

@SamA74 I moved it up with this


margin-top:-40px;

Which puts it where the original was.

#16

But rather than hacking things into place with negative margins, don’t you first stop to ask yourself why is it too low?

2 Likes
#17

Too low, like it was in here?

image

#18

Is there anything else I can do rather than negative margins? I just tried position:relative, top:, and that seemed to have made it disappear totally.

#19

The question you should be asking is: “Why is there a big gap there in the first place?”
Not: “How to I paste over the gap to cover it up?”

4 Likes
#20

Ok, so why is there a big gap?

#21

Took out the margin and now it’s sitting in the same spot as when I had put it in. No more gap. But I do want it to go above the word count.

#22

I have not seen all the HTML & CSS, so I can’t say.
The browser’s inspect tools should help you find out.

3 Likes
#23

Ok, well, it’s not there now. But it isn’t in the place where I want it to be either.

#24

I’ve also noticed that the word count went from 506 to 502 when I put the ::after element in. I guess it doesn’t consider pseudo elements.

#25

Ok I finally worked it out with

.post-body::after {
    content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
    display:block;
    position:absolute;
    top:2260px;

}

b {
    position:relative;
    top:40px;
}

image

b is the word count element as in :


 $(document).ready(function() {
    $('.post-body').each(function(i) {
        var iTotalWords = $(this).text().split(' ').length;
        $(this).append("<b>" + iTotalWords + " words </b>");
        $("b").css({"font-family": "Open Sans, Arial, sans-serif"});
        $("b").css({"color": "#fff"});
        $("b").css({"font-size": "16px"});
        $("b").css({"text-shadow": "2px 1px 1px #ad8970, 4px 3px 1px #6d513e, 6px 5px 8px #735038"});
    });
});
#26

And as you can see, that works beautifully for me. shifty_suspect

ladans37
ladans371270×853 170 KB