Add text to footer

@SamA74 so sorry lol I must have misread your name. Right, I always get confused with the single semicolons and doubles. I never knew which to use. Thanks for the heads up on that, and for the info.
Like this?
.post-body::after {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
margin-left:150px;
}
Or just use
position : rather than
margin : .
How does it look when you try it?
Not done it yet. Will try it out now, and let you know.
.post-body::after {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
margin-top:150px;
}
Obviously I’ll need to move it up to where the first one is. But it looks great.
Margin is probably more appropriate than positioning.
Though in your image, it is on the left, a 150px margin seems a lot for that.
That’s only for the main
.post-body element though, as I shared earlier
I removed the one I had put in, and moved up the ::after element. Looks ugly though, dunno what to do…
How exactly did you move it up?
Maybe I should be asking why you need to move it.
Or rather, why is there a gap above in the first place, if you don’t want one there.
@SamA74 I moved it up with this
margin-top:-40px;
Which puts it where the original was.
But rather than hacking things into place with negative margins, don’t you first stop to ask yourself why is it too low?
Too low, like it was in here?
Is there anything else I can do rather than negative margins? I just tried
position:relative, top:, and that seemed to have made it disappear totally.
The question you should be asking is: “Why is there a big gap there in the first place?”
Not: “How to I paste over the gap to cover it up?”
Ok, so why is there a big gap?
Took out the margin and now it’s sitting in the same spot as when I had put it in. No more gap. But I do want it to go above the word count.
I have not seen all the HTML & CSS, so I can’t say.
The browser’s inspect tools should help you find out.
Ok, well, it’s not there now. But it isn’t in the place where I want it to be either.
I’ve also noticed that the word count went from 506 to 502 when I put the ::after element in. I guess it doesn’t consider pseudo elements.
Ok I finally worked it out with
.post-body::after {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
position:absolute;
top:2260px;
}
b {
position:relative;
top:40px;
}
b is the word count element as in :
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.post-body').each(function(i) {
var iTotalWords = $(this).text().split(' ').length;
$(this).append("<b>" + iTotalWords + " words </b>");
$("b").css({"font-family": "Open Sans, Arial, sans-serif"});
$("b").css({"color": "#fff"});
$("b").css({"font-size": "16px"});
$("b").css({"text-shadow": "2px 1px 1px #ad8970, 4px 3px 1px #6d513e, 6px 5px 8px #735038"});
});
});