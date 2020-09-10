Add Mulit Levels to login script

Well, lets look at it a bit.

$sql = "SELECT id, username, password FROM users WHERE username = ?";

So clearly, you’re going to need the userlevel information out of the database. you’ll need to add it to the query.

mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt, $id, $username, $hashed_password);

this binds the result fields of the query (in order!) to variable names. You want to add a field to the query, so you’ll need to add a variable to this list to catch the result!

// Redirect user to welcome page header("location: dashboard.php");

So here is where your if statement would go. You’ve already written it, but change the variable to match the variable you created in the last block.

You may also want to bind the userlevel into a session variable, if it’s going to be needed in later pages.