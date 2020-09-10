Add Mulit Levels to login script

Hi everyone how do i go about adding the level system in my login script
this
if(mysqli_num_rows($result) != 1){
echo "<script>alert(' Wrong Username or Password Access Denied !!! Try Again');
window.location='index.php';
</script>";
}else{
$row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result);
if($row['userlevel'] == 1){
header('location: admin.php');
}else if($row['userlevel'] == 2 ){
header("Location: faculty.php");
}else if($row['userlevel'] == 3 ){
header("Location: student.php");
}
else if($row['userlevel'] == 4 ){
header("Location: staff.php");
}
else{
echo "<script>alert('Wrong Username or Password Access Denied !!! Try Again');
window.location='index.php';
</script>";
}
}
into this login script
<?php
// Check if the user is already logged in, if yes then redirect him to welcome page
if(isset($_SESSION["loggedin"]) && $_SESSION["loggedin"] === true){
header("location: dashboard.php");
exit;
}
// Define variables and initialize with empty values
$username = $password = "";
$username_err = $password_err = "";
// Processing form data when form is submitted
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST"){
// Check if username is empty
if(empty(trim($_POST["username"]))){
$username_err = "Please enter username.";
} else{
$username = trim($_POST["username"]);
}
// Check if password is empty
if(empty(trim($_POST["password"]))){
$password_err = "Please enter your password.";
} else{
$password = trim($_POST["password"]);
}
// Validate credentials
if(empty($username_err) && empty($password_err)){
// Prepare a select statement
$sql = "SELECT id, username, password FROM users WHERE username = ?";
if($stmt = mysqli_prepare($link, $sql)){
// Bind variables to the prepared statement as parameters
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "s", $param_username);
// Set parameters
$param_username = $username;
// Attempt to execute the prepared statement
if(mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt)){
// Store result
mysqli_stmt_store_result($stmt);
// Check if username exists, if yes then verify password
if(mysqli_stmt_num_rows($stmt) == 1){
// Bind result variables
mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt, $id, $username, $hashed_password);
if(mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt)){
if(password_verify($password, $hashed_password)){
// Password is correct, so start a new session
session_start();
// Store data in session variables
$_SESSION["loggedin"] = true;
$_SESSION["id"] = $id;
$_SESSION["username"] = $username;
// Redirect user to welcome page
header("location: dashboard.php");
} else{
// Display an error message if password is not valid
$password_err = "The password you entered was not valid.";
}
}
} else{
// Display an error message if username doesn't exist
$username_err = "No account found with that username.";
}
} else{
echo "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again later.";
}
}
// Close statement
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
}
// Close connection
mysqli_close($link);
}
?>