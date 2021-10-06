Add incremental value to an id of the body tag

Hi all,

I’ve got a series of questions and im after having that every time the next button is clicked, the value to that is added to the body tag as an id, so that i can use this as a hook to let the user know what question they are on.

<body id="question_[incrementaing value]"> <a value="0">Next Question</a>

Here is what i’ve got so far that gets the value and the adds 1 to it every time it is clicked…

<script type="text/javascript"> var i = 0; function Next_Question() { var NextQ = document.getElementById("Next"); document.getElementById('Next').value = ++i; console.log(i+"_next"); } </script>

In that code i after adding that value to the existing id of the body tag.

any pointers would be great…

Thanks