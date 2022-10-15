Add if statement inside sql query?

Is it possible to have if statement inside query with php, I want the orderby depend on the selection of the user, so if a variable is not empty the
ORDER BY p.post_count ASC,
else if
ORDER BY user_registered ASC,
My attempt code below?
$users = '';
$users = $wpdb->get_results(
$wpdb->prepare(
"SELECT {$wpdb->users}.ID, p.post_count, display_name, user_registered
FROM {$wpdb->users}
LEFT JOIN (
SELECT post_author, COUNT(*) AS post_count
FROM {$wpdb->posts} WHERE post_type = 'advert'
GROUP BY post_author
) p ON {$wpdb->users}.id = p.post_author
WHERE user_registered between '2020/01/01' and '$data_final_format';
if (!empty($registro_asc_desc)) {
$users.= 'ORDER BY user_registered DESC';
} else if (!empty($post_asc_desc)) {
$users.= 'ORDER BY p.post_count DESC';
}
user_registered LIMIT 20",
$post_type
)
);