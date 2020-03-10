Add HTML and CSS

There is no CSS used on that page.

Just copy it between the body tags, save the file with an .html filename extension (like test.html ), double-click on that filename in your file list, and it should open up in a browser. Then you can test it.

So the top of your page might look like this at the very minimum:

<!doctype html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge,chrome=1"> <title></title> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="apple-touch-icon.png"> <meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes"> <!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css">--> <style> </style> </head> <body>

The bottom of your page could have this to start with:

<!-- <script src="js/main.js"></script> --> </body> </html>

You’ll put the code between these body tags.