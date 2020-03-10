How do we add html and css?
https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_social_login.asp
Can you explain?
To what?
You would copy this example code between the < body> and </ body> tags to make it work on the html page.
Do I copy between the < body> and </ body> tags the html code first and then the css, consecutively?
CSS goes in the
<head> section.
There is no CSS used in the page he linked to.
Just copy it between the body tags, save the file with an .html filename extension (like test.html ), double-click on that filename in your file list, and it should open up in a browser. Then you can test it.
So the top of your page might look like this at the very minimum:
<!doctype html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge,chrome=1">
<title></title>
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="apple-touch-icon.png">
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes">
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css">-->
<style>
</style>
</head>
<body>
The bottom of your page could have this to start with:
<!-- <script src="js/main.js"></script> -->
</body>
</html>
You’ll put the code between these body tags.