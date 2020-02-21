Add custom option to datalist

Hi
thank you for helping me. unfortunately I got another problem. I try ad a custom option to a datalist where I can type an idea or personal option in the input field, beside predetermined options.
also I would like to launch the list by clicking on a related icon to the field.thank you frank
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Form control: select</h2>
<p>The form below contains two dropdown menus (select lists):</p>
<form>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="sel1">Select list (select one):</label>
<select class="form-control" id="sel1">
<option>1</option>
<option>2</option>
<option>3</option>
<option>4</option>
</select>
<br>
<label for="sel2">Mutiple select list (hold shift to select more than one):</label>
<select multiple class="form-control" id="sel2">
<option>1</option>
<option>2</option>
<option>3</option>
<option>4</option>
<option>5</option>
</select>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</body>
</html>