Add custom option to datalist

#1

Hi
thank you for helping me. unfortunately I got another problem. I try ad a custom option to a datalist where I can type an idea or personal option in the input field, beside predetermined options.
also I would like to launch the list by clicking on a related icon to the field.thank you frank

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <title>Bootstrap Example</title>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
  <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>

<div class="container">
  <h2>Form control: select</h2>
  <p>The form below contains two dropdown menus (select lists):</p>
  <form>
    <div class="form-group">
      <label for="sel1">Select list (select one):</label>
      <select class="form-control" id="sel1">
        <option>1</option>
        <option>2</option>
        <option>3</option>
        <option>4</option>
      </select>
      <br>
      <label for="sel2">Mutiple select list (hold shift to select more than one):</label>
      <select multiple class="form-control" id="sel2">
        <option>1</option>
        <option>2</option>
        <option>3</option>
        <option>4</option>
        <option>5</option>
      </select>
    </div>
  </form>
</div>

</body>
</html>
Using jquery, I am trying to slide a div embedded in an other
#2

I try to position glyph to the end of form ( exactly to the end of the input fields but it doesn’t happen ). I do not understand why? please help me to fix it, thank you, frank.

#3

Hi Frank,
I see you haven’t got any response to your issue posted a whole week ago. :slightly_smiling_face:

please help me to fix it

I think you need to explain more to help us understand what you try to do. For example:

In what input field would the personal option be typed?

I’m not sure what the “glyph” is exactly, could it mean the option’s number? In a western language it’s natural to have the “glyph” flow placed and read from left to right in the field.

also I would like to launch the list by clicking on a related icon to the field.

That is what the label is for, if I understand correctly. Should the icon be placed elsewhere and have an obvious intuitive relation to the desired list?

Please elaborate to give the whole picture of what you want to achieve. :slightly_smiling_face:

You use BootStrap, what class do you try to have the “glyph” placed at the end of the input field?

#4

