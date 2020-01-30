Add content rows to an invoice application

I have been building an inventory and production management system for a local commercial nursery in PHP/Javascript using a MySQL database. They have asked me to expand the project to add a sales component. I have the database schema completed, but I am running into a user interface issue that I have not been able to solve, nor have I found much in the way of options.

The requirement is for an invoice management flow that would allow the internal user to select from a list of over 1800 crops to select a specific crop to include i on the invoice. The desired user experience would be to have the crop selected from a drop-down which would then enter the key data of that crop into a row in the invoice detail form populating the fields in the row. (item number description, price and available inventory). The user would then simply enter the number of units being sold.

I have been able to do this in the past in a Microsoft Access environment using a subform. The equivalent would be a Master/Detail form where the Master holds the customer and delivery information, and the detail would be the line items in that order.

I have been told that a PHP framework would be needed to provide this functionality, but I am not sure I have the time to get up to speed with even the more straightforward frameworks in time for the project. I would appreciate any thoughts on my options, or even how best to word my search to find answers. Thanks all!