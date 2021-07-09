Add changes to HTML sections using JavaScript condition

Take a look at the JavaScript API for what is called “Intersection Observation”. This API allows you to detect when elements come into view of the window (like scrolling) and gives you a chance to then add CSS to the elements (which JavaScript has always allowed you to do).

The idea here is that when something comes into view, you can then react to the event that it has come into view and apply a class to an element or apply individual styles. For instance, when the section containing the logo comes into view, you can react to the event, select the logo using something like document.getElementById('logo-id-here'); and then apply styles to the element.

Besides the link above, you can also check out this page where it talks about it (and the old way of using the scroll event… which you should not use)

UsefulAngle Javascript - Know when Element Gets Visible in Screen During Scroll Previously finding whether an element has entered the screen used to be a pain, but the new Intersection Observer API makes this quite easy, and less error prone.

I hope this helps!