Add buttons to pagination

tycode: tycode: i just dont know how to separate this code

That’s a PHP question not an html/css question.

The only changes you have to make to that php code is to add in the new classnames that I gave in my example. I don’t do php at all but it looks pretty straight forward to me following your example code.

echo "<ul class='pagination my-pagination'>" ; echo $page_no>1 ? " <li class='page-item'><a class='page-link previous' href=' news.php?page=". ($page_no-1) . " '>Prev</a></li> " : ""; for( $i=1 ; $i<=$total_pages ; $i++){ $active = $page_no==$i ? "active" : ""; echo " <li class='page-item " . $active . "'><a class='page-link' href='news.php?page=". $i ."'>" . $i . "</a></li> "; } echo $total_pages>$page_no ? " <li class='page-item'><a class='page-link next' href=' news.php?page=". ($page_no+1) . " '>Next</a></li> " : ""; echo " </ul>" ;

Reduced case will show like this.

I will move this thread to PHP anyway for confirmation and tidying up.