Add body class on scroll?

I have an element with position:fixed (a sidebar / side content area). I want to make 2 separate headers (one for scrolled to top, and one for scrolls down).

I need to add a body class (.scrolled-down or something) when the user scrolls down the page, and then remove it when they are scrolled to the top. That’s because the amount of padding for the sidebar is dependent upon the height of the header.

For example:

.scrolled-up #sidecontent {padding-top: 60px) ///to accommodate a bigger header

.scroll-downed #sidecontent {padding-top: 40px} ///for smaller header

I’ve been trying to find some javascript to do what I need, but I end up chasing my tail.

Can anybody help me with this?