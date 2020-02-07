Add a new class with constructor in PHP - DI (PHP configuration format )

Hey Peeps,

I just started with this so don’t burn me :). I want to use PHP-DI with a PHP configuration format. But this class has a constructor (where you need to add values to the class).

For example. I have made a config.php file with this in it.

<?php return [ 'smush' => new \ReSmush\Helpers\Smushers\Resmush(), ];

Now I want to build the container using this

$containerBuilder = new \DI\ContainerBuilder(); $containerBuilder->addDefinitions('config.php'); $containerBuilder->build();

How can I can I call the container / class?

The class looks like this