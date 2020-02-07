Add a new class with constructor in PHP - DI (PHP configuration format )

Hey Peeps,
I just started with this so don’t burn me :). I want to use PHP-DI with a PHP configuration format. But this class has a constructor (where you need to add values to the class).
For example. I have made a config.php file with this in it.
<?php
return [
'smush' => new \ReSmush\Helpers\Smushers\Resmush(),
];
Now I want to build the container using this
$containerBuilder = new \DI\ContainerBuilder();
$containerBuilder->addDefinitions('config.php');
$containerBuilder->build();
How can I can I call the container / class?
The class looks like this
class Resmush extends SmushApi
{
public function __construct($imageType, $imageFile)
{
$this->image->type = $imageType;
$this->image->file = $imageFile;
$this->url = 'http://api.resmush.it/?qlty=';
$this->exif = true;
}
}