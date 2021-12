Add a key/value to an array

@lurtnowski,

When you are getting your data from a DB query you need to say so. Starting with “I have an array” is second level and will waste peoples time trying to help you as the problem is most likely at the first level, the query. I just happened to know you were calling a DB from trying to help you long ago and going through this same thing.

Here is a good read that will help you to help us help you (mouthfull)

http://catb.org/~esr/faqs/smart-questions.html