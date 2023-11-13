Add a Custom Author Image to WordPress without Gravatar

Have you ever wanted to add a personalized touch to your WordPress author profile? You can upload image an avatar without any plugin or Gravatar, but what if you could go beyond that and showcase a unique custom image that truly reflects your style and personality? Well, you’re in luck!

In this guide, we’re going to walk you through the process of adding a custom author image to your WordPress user profile without plugins.

Open the functions.php file for editing and add the following code at the end:

add_filter( ‘avatar_defaults’, ‘wpb_new_gravatar’ );

function wpb_new_gravatar ($avatar_defaults) {

$myavatar = ‘your_image_url’;

$avatar_defaults[$myavatar] = “Default Gravatar”;

return $avatar_defaults;

}

Read more: https://magexplorer.com/custom-author-image-to-wordpress/