I have a SELECT statement,

$sql = "SELECT power_supply_id FROM power_supplies WHERE title = '".$linking_title."'";

it doesnt work, and evaluates to

SELECT power_supply_id FROM power_supplies WHERE title = 'Luke's Power Supply'

is there a way to add \ before any ’ or " in the variable?

(cause the query works if I do it by hand)

https://www.w3schools.com/php/func_mysqli_real_escape_string.asp