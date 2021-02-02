Ad size haywire

#1

Methinks something went awry with one of the ads… it’s bigger than a full screen height…

image
image2560×1152 292 KB

#2

@mrlagmer?

#3

looking at it on my home computer, methinks my corporate firewall might have gotten feisty with some of the code that was meant to wrangle the picture in… cause it should have looked like

image
image1355×293 27.3 KB

… which… i can see where it would have gone?

#4

Very interesting. Never seen that happen. Did any other part of the site have issues? Was this on first load or were you on the home screen and then clicked onto a topic when this issue occurred?

#6

Could’ve been a glitch maybe?