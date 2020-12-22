Active Component in Navbar and Menu Recoil

For the most part, I’m relatively happy with how it’s coming along. I’ve used React-BootStrap to replace
BootStrap,
JQuery, and
Popper. The Navbar is responsive now. Below 990 pixels wide and the menu options convert to a hamburger menu in the upper right corner.
I’ve replaced the
<Nav.Link/>s with
<Link/>s because using the
href= had a jarring white page while it reloads, whereas the
to= retains state while loading a component. I tried adding the
to attribute to a
Nav.Link, but it didn’t seem to recognize it. I’m opening this issue to document 2 remaining concerns.
-
There is no distinction in the Navbar for the
activecomponent.
- It feels like after picking a component from the menu, it should recoil automatically
live Demo fccTemplate
gitHub repo
NavBar.js
// rafc
// React Arrow Function Component
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import './NavBar.css';
import { Link } from "react-router-dom";
import Nav from 'react-bootstrap/Nav';
import Navbar from 'react-bootstrap/Navbar';
const NavBar = ({ icon, iconFCC, title }) => {
return (
<Navbar fixed="top" expand="lg" className='navbar bg-primary'>
<Navbar.Brand href="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
title="TempLate Scaffolding for Free Code Camp Projects, with FontAwesome, React-Router & Analytics">
<h2>
<i className={iconFCC} /> {title} <i className={icon} />
</h2>
</Navbar.Brand>
<Navbar.Toggle aria-controls="basic-navbar-nav" />
<Navbar.Collapse id="basic-navbar-nav">
<Nav className="mr-auto">
{/* <Nav.Link href="/fccTempLate">Home</Nav.Link>
<Nav.Link href="/quote">Link</Nav.Link>
<Nav.Link href="/markdown">Home</Nav.Link>
<Nav.Link href="/calculator">Link</Nav.Link>
<Nav.Link href="/drum">Link</Nav.Link>
<Nav.Link href="/pomodoro">Link</Nav.Link>
<Nav.Link href="/about">Link</Nav.Link> */}
<Link to='/fccTempLate'>Home</Link>
<Link to='/quote'>quote</Link>
<Link to='/markdown'>markdown</Link>
<Link to='/calculator'>calculator</Link>
<Link to='/drum'>drum</Link>
<Link to='/pomodoro'>pomodoro</Link>
<Link to='/about'>About</Link>
</Nav>
</Navbar.Collapse>
</Navbar>
);
};
NavBar.defaultProps = {
title: 'fccTempLate',
icon: 'fab fa-github',
iconFCC: 'fab fa-free-code-camp'
};
NavBar.propTypes = {
title: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
icon: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
iconFCC: PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
export default NavBar;