Activate magnifier only on screens that are not touch sensitive

RyanReese: Not everything in those articles are widely supported.

There’s quite large support for the basic properties but the issues are much the same as detecting touch with JS anyway.

Even with JS you don’t know if this is the primary mechanism or not. For example some laptops and desktops have touch , keyboard, mouse and other pointers.

There’s not an easy answer which is why I prefer to use methods that work for touch and mouse rather than trying to stop one or the other. Avoid using css hover for important actions or replicate the effect with some JS for touch.

As usual nothing is straight forward unless you keep it really simple