Activate flag when I change combobox option

Hi, with a userscript on this uploaded wepage (stato.html) I would like would be flagged “Non visualizzare in Opac” when I manually select one of this option of the combobox: “Rovinato”, “Smarrito”, “Non restituito”. So I don’t want the script to run also when the default option is one of the above values (“Rovinato”, “Smarrito”, “Non restituito”), as it does this userscript, but only when I change the default option value and choose one of the following options: “Rovinato”, “Smarrito”, “Non restituito”.

This is the html of the combobox:

<select id="idcdSCopia" name="cdSCopia" onchange="controllaMovimentiInve();" data-padlock="false" style="min-width: 0px; display: none;"> <option value=""></option><option value="P">Autografato</option> <option value="B">Buono</option> <option value="O">Da collocare</option> <option value="D">Deteriorato</option> <option value="C">Doc.x sola consultaz</option> <option value="Q">In quarantena</option> <option value="R">In restauro</option> <option value="N">Non restituito</option> <option value="A">Rovinato</option> <option selected="" value="S">Smarrito</option> <option value="T">Sottolin./lieve det.</option> <option value="V">Superato</option> </select> <div class="chosen-container chosen-container-single" style="width: 184px;" title="" id="idcdSCopia_chosen" data-padlock="false"><a class="chosen-single chosen-single-with-deselect" tabindex="-1"><span>Smarrito</span><abbr class="search-choice-close"></abbr><div><b></b></div></a><div class="chosen-drop"><div class="chosen-search"><input type="text" autocomplete="off"></div><ul class="chosen-results"></ul></div></div>

Thank you!