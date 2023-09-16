It would be possible activate a js function in a webpage clicking from another webpage?
in a webpage I have this html code, working:
<span onclick="setIt()">ita</span><span onclick="setEs()">esp</span><span onclick="setEn()">eng</span>
calling this js code:
function setEn() {
document.body.setAttribute("lang", "en");
}
function setIt() {
document.body.setAttribute("lang", "it");
}
function setEs() {
document.body.setAttribute("lang", "es");
}
Could I activate, from a link in another webpage, in the target webpage, that function?