Activate a js function in a webpage clicking from another webpage

JavaScript
1

It would be possible activate a js function in a webpage clicking from another webpage?
in a webpage I have this html code, working:

<span onclick="setIt()">ita</span><span onclick="setEs()">esp</span><span onclick="setEn()">eng</span>

calling this js code:


function setEn() {
  document.body.setAttribute("lang", "en"); 
}
function setIt() {
  document.body.setAttribute("lang", "it"); 
}
function setEs() {
  document.body.setAttribute("lang", "es"); 
}

Could I activate, from a link in another webpage, in the target webpage, that function?

2

If it is possible then you need to use an extension. To use an extension you must spend time learning about them. The following appear to be relevant.