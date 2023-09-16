It would be possible activate a js function in a webpage clicking from another webpage?

in a webpage I have this html code, working:

<span onclick="setIt()">ita</span><span onclick="setEs()">esp</span><span onclick="setEn()">eng</span>

calling this js code:

function setEn() { document.body.setAttribute("lang", "en"); } function setIt() { document.body.setAttribute("lang", "it"); } function setEs() { document.body.setAttribute("lang", "es"); }

Could I activate, from a link in another webpage, in the target webpage, that function?