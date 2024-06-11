Achieving a “Mitred” Effect on the Borders for 1 Table + Header

I have a Table of Contents (toc) for which there is a th header I want to have a mitred effect on its 4 groove corners . . . and on the rest of the table as well. I figured out that I could achieve this effect by removing its border-collapse: collapse property. There is just one problem: I can’t get the mitres on everything hanging below the header without duplicating another table.

It’s complicated because I already have 2 tables in place to achieve a second color hue on the nth child striping.

The closest I have been able to get is to 1) trade in the th header for its own table, 2) stack the (now 2nd and 3rd) remaining tables below the lead 1st table with groove borders on the left and right sides . . . and 3) settle for the loss of the bottom border’s mitred corners because I couldn’t give it a 4th side.

WHAT A DRAMA! You’ll see the challenge when you open the page code for the toc, below.

SUMMARIZED

I can’t get that bottom-most margin to mitre.

I wish the original developers of the earliest world wide web (yes, I am that old lol) would have anticipated this contingency by extending the table header’s mitred corners to the 3 corners of the rest of the table but apparently they didn’t.

So the code below fails that bottom margin and i don’t know how to give it mitred borders because it only has >>3 sides.

If anyone has a workaround I’d be eternally grateful. I apologize for being verbose but I have no easy way to summarize the issue. Thank you anyone who can help me get the bottom margin mitred!