Accumulating A DateTime Series

General Overview: Debating on the best way to produce the desired results of data conversion.
Input: a series of records, containing a unique id, a category identifier, a start time, and an end time (Times are input as a sortable datetime string.)
Output: A tracking of categories that records the concurrent total of records over time.
So, for example.
|uniqid
|cat
|start
|end
|1
|1
|2024-12-06 04:04:04
|2024-12-06 06:04:04
|2
|1
|2024-12-06 05:04:04
|2024-12-06 06:04:54
|3
|1
|2024-12-06 06:02:04
|2024-12-06 07:02:04
|4
|1
|2024-12-06 07:04:04
|2024-12-06 08:04:04
Theoretical Output:
|cat
|time
|conc
|1
|2024-12-06 04:04:04
|1
|1
|2024-12-06 05:04:04
|2
|1
|2024-12-06 06:02:04
|3
|1
|2024-12-06 06:04:04
|2
|1
|2024-12-06 06:04:54
|1
|1
|2024-12-06 07:02:04
|0
|1
|2024-12-06 07:04:04
|1
|1
|2024-12-06 08:04:04
|0
(cat,time) would be a unique tuple.
Known Gotchas:
Start Time and End Time are not guaranteed to be unique within a cat. These are independent operations.
Current Working Theory:
walk through the data, creating the time based single column structure, with “conc” being a modifier number (so 1 for a start, -1 for a stop).
walk through the single column structure; hold the current value for each cat; for each entry in the column, add the modifier to the current; store the result in the row and in the current value.
This feels off, because I have to walk the data twice. But I can’t… think of a good way to do it alternately, because you can’t do the math on the endtime before knowing how many other things start or end during that time span.