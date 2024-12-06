Accumulating A DateTime Series

General Overview: Debating on the best way to produce the desired results of data conversion.

Input: a series of records, containing a unique id, a category identifier, a start time, and an end time (Times are input as a sortable datetime string.)

Output: A tracking of categories that records the concurrent total of records over time.

So, for example.

uniqid cat start end 1 1 2024-12-06 04:04:04 2024-12-06 06:04:04 2 1 2024-12-06 05:04:04 2024-12-06 06:04:54 3 1 2024-12-06 06:02:04 2024-12-06 07:02:04 4 1 2024-12-06 07:04:04 2024-12-06 08:04:04

Theoretical Output:

cat time conc 1 2024-12-06 04:04:04 1 1 2024-12-06 05:04:04 2 1 2024-12-06 06:02:04 3 1 2024-12-06 06:04:04 2 1 2024-12-06 06:04:54 1 1 2024-12-06 07:02:04 0 1 2024-12-06 07:04:04 1 1 2024-12-06 08:04:04 0

(cat,time) would be a unique tuple.

Known Gotchas:

Start Time and End Time are not guaranteed to be unique within a cat. These are independent operations.

Current Working Theory:

walk through the data, creating the time based single column structure, with “conc” being a modifier number (so 1 for a start, -1 for a stop).

walk through the single column structure; hold the current value for each cat; for each entry in the column, add the modifier to the current; store the result in the row and in the current value.

This feels off, because I have to walk the data twice. But I can’t… think of a good way to do it alternately, because you can’t do the math on the endtime before knowing how many other things start or end during that time span.