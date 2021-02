1st I preface by saying I know NADDA about bootstrap. That being said, I want to lay out the complexity of what you ask.

First… are you SURE you want to use an h6, headers are NOT just for styling. Second they should be buttons… but… you only want them to be buttons on mobile. For accessibility, these buttons need to be associated to the content below (open / closed). This is something you do NOT want on desktop. Odds are, and this is just off the cuff thinking, you would want that trigger button only to show on mobile and hide the “normal” heading every where else.