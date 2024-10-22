Accordion using headings as buttons - change right alignment?

HTML & CSS
1

People,

Using this CSS:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css">

and this accordion:

<button onclick="myFunction('Demo1')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h4>Section h4</h4>
</button>
<div id="Demo1" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>
  
<button onclick="myFunction('Demo2')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h5>Section h5</h5>
</button>
<div id="Demo2" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>
  
<button onclick="myFunction('Demo3')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h6>Section h6</h6>
</button>
<div id="Demo3" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>
  
<button onclick="myFunction('Demo4')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h7>Section h7</h7>
</button>
<div id="Demo4" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>

and this script:

<script>
function myFunction(id) {
  var x = document.getElementById(id);
  if (x.className.indexOf("w3-show") == -1) {
    x.className += " w3-show";
  } else { 
    x.className = x.className.replace(" w3-show", "");
  }
}
</script>

I get this:

1292×624 11.6 KB

and for the different size headings, I want the left indentaion but how do I change the css to have an aligned right edge for all of the buttons?

Thanks!

2

Not sure using the w3schools css would be the best approach, but to answer your question, you’d need to add the following:

.w3-show { 
  display: flex !important;
  align-items: flex-end;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin-right: -16px; /* this is a magic number so buyer beware */
  width: 100%;
}
.w3-show > p { width: 100%;}

That gets you this:

image
image1457×565 12.9 KB