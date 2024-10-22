Accordion using headings as buttons - change right alignment?

People,
Using this CSS:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css">
and this accordion:
<button onclick="myFunction('Demo1')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h4>Section h4</h4>
</button>
<div id="Demo1" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>
<button onclick="myFunction('Demo2')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h5>Section h5</h5>
</button>
<div id="Demo2" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>
<button onclick="myFunction('Demo3')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h6>Section h6</h6>
</button>
<div id="Demo3" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>
<button onclick="myFunction('Demo4')" class="w3-btn w3-block w3-black w3-left-align">
<h7>Section h7</h7>
</button>
<div id="Demo4" class="w3-container w3-hide">
<p>Some text..</p>
and this script:
<script>
function myFunction(id) {
var x = document.getElementById(id);
if (x.className.indexOf("w3-show") == -1) {
x.className += " w3-show";
} else {
x.className = x.className.replace(" w3-show", "");
}
}
</script>
I get this:
and for the different size headings, I want the left indentaion but how do I change the css to have an aligned right edge for all of the buttons?
Thanks!