Accordion using headings as buttons - change right alignment?

Not sure using the w3schools css would be the best approach, but to answer your question, you’d need to add the following:

.w3-show { display: flex !important; align-items: flex-end; flex-direction: column; margin-right: -16px; /* this is a magic number so buyer beware */ width: 100%; } .w3-show > p { width: 100%;}

That gets you this:

