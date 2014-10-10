Accordion click function

Hi All,
I trying to replace the background color of Accordion on click function, but I need to replace the color on anchor tag.
currently colors are replacing when I click anywhere on accordion, I need the color should change when I click anchor tag then only the color of that accordion should replace.
click function which I wrote to replace the color:
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.panel-heading').click(function(){
$('.panel-heading').removeClass('highlight');
$(this).addClass('highlight');
})
})
</script>
I hope I am clear in writing my doubt…
your early reply would appreciated…
Thanks
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>Bootstrap 101 Template</title>
<!-- Bootstrap -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.1.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link href="http://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.1.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- HTML5 Shim and Respond.js IE8 support of HTML5 elements and media queries -->
<!-- WARNING: Respond.js doesn't work if you view the page via file:// -->
<!--[if lt IE 9]>
<script src="https://oss.maxcdn.com/libs/html5shiv/3.7.0/html5shiv.js"></script>
<script src="https://oss.maxcdn.com/libs/respond.js/1.4.2/respond.min.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
<style>
#accordion .highlight {
background:#F6860C;
color:#fff;
}
.nav-icon-products{
background:url(../img/mp-sprite-icons.png) no-repeat 0 0;
width:30px;
height:30px;
position:relative;
top:0px;
display:inline-block;
vertical-align:middle;
}
.nav-icon-products.finance{
background-position:0px -30px;
}
.highlight .nav-icon-products.finance{
background-position:0px 0px;
}
.nav-icon-products.forex{
background-position:-29px -0px;
}
.highlight .nav-icon-products.forex{
background-position:-29px -30px;
}
.nav-icon-products.hr{
background-position:-58px -0px;
}
.highlight .nav-icon-products.hr{
background-position:-58px -30px;
}
.nav-icon-products.tim{
background-position:-87px -0px;
}
.highlight .nav-icon-products.tim{
background-position:-87px -30px;
}
.nav-icon-products.visa{
background-position:-116px -0px;
}
.highlight .nav-icon-products.visa{
background-position:-116px -30px;
}
.nav-icon-products.corporate-services{
background-position:-145px -0px;
}
.highlight .nav-icon-products.corporate-services{
background-position:-145px -30px;
}
.nav-icon-products.travel-desk{
background-position:-174px -0px;
}
.highlight .nav-icon-products.travel-desk{
background-position:-174px -30px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<img src="/community/uploads/default/18528/9eae74be64f550ed.png" width="204" height="59">
<div class="panel-group panel-group_" id="accordion" style="border-top:0px;">
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading panel-heading_ highlight">
<h4 class="panel-title">
<a class="accordion-toggle panel-title_" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseOne">
<i class="indicator nav-icon-products finance"></i>
Finance
<i class="indicator1 glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-up pull-right"></i>
</a>
</h4>
</div>
<div id="collapseOne" class="panel-collapse collapse in">
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="col-md-4 panel-body_">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label" for="passwordinput">Location :
<span style="font-weight:normal"> 1st Floor</span>
</label>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label" for="passwordinput">Email :
<span style="font-weight:normal"> xyz@techmahindra.com</span>
</label>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label" for="passwordinput">Extn :
<span style="font-weight:normal"> 00000</span>
</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-4 panel-body_" style="border:0px solid #000">
<p><strong>Locate Finance Dept.:</strong></p>
<a href="#"><img src="img/poll.png" alt="" width="200" height="100"></a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading panel-heading_">
<h4 class="panel-title">
<a class="accordion-toggle panel-title_" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseTwo">
<i class="indicator nav-icon-products forex"></i>
Forex
<i class="indicator1 glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down pull-right"></i>
</a>
</h4>
</div>
<div id="collapseTwo" class="panel-collapse collapse">
<div class="panel-body ">
<div class="col-md-12 panel-body_">
Anim pariatur cliche reprehenderit, enim eiusmod high life accusamus terry richardson ad squid. 3 wolf moon officia aute, non cupidatat skateboard dolor brunch. Food truck quinoa nesciunt laborum eiusmod. Brunch 3 wolf moon tempor, sunt aliqua put a bird on it squid single-origin coffee nulla assumenda shoreditch et. Nihil anim keffiyeh helvetica, craft beer labore wes anderson cred nesciunt sapiente ea proident. Ad vegan excepteur butcher vice lomo. Leggings occaecat craft beer farm-to-table, raw denim aesthetic synth nesciunt you probably haven't heard of them accusamus labore sustainable VHS.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading panel-heading_">
<h4 class="panel-title">
<a class="accordion-toggle panel-title_" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseThree">
<i class="indicator nav-icon-products hr"></i>
HR
<i class="indicator1 glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down pull-right"></i>
</a>
</h4>
</div>
<div id="collapseThree" class="panel-collapse collapse">
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="col-md-12 panel-body_">
Anim pariatur cliche reprehenderit, enim eiusmod high life accusamus terry richardson ad squid. 3 wolf moon officia aute, non cupidatat skateboard dolor brunch. Food truck quinoa nesciunt laborum eiusmod. Brunch 3 wolf moon tempor, sunt aliqua put a bird on it squid single-origin coffee nulla assumenda shoreditch et. Nihil anim keffiyeh helvetica, craft beer labore wes anderson cred nesciunt sapiente ea proident. Ad vegan excepteur butcher vice lomo. Leggings occaecat craft beer farm-to-table, raw denim aesthetic synth nesciunt you probably haven't heard of them accusamus labore sustainable VHS.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading panel-heading_">
<h4 class="panel-title">
<a class="accordion-toggle panel-title_" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseFour">
<i class="indicator nav-icon-products tim"></i>
TIM
<i class="indicator1 glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down pull-right"></i>
</a>
</h4>
</div>
<div id="collapseFour" class="panel-collapse collapse">
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="col-md-12 panel-body_">
Anim pariatur cliche reprehenderit, enim eiusmod high life accusamus terry richardson ad squid. 3 wolf moon officia aute, non cupidatat skateboard dolor brunch. Food truck quinoa nesciunt laborum eiusmod. Brunch 3 wolf moon tempor, sunt aliqua put a bird on it squid single-origin coffee nulla assumenda shoreditch et. Nihil anim keffiyeh helvetica, craft beer labore wes anderson cred nesciunt sapiente ea proident. Ad vegan excepteur butcher vice lomo. Leggings occaecat craft beer farm-to-table, raw denim aesthetic synth nesciunt you probably haven't heard of them accusamus labore sustainable VHS.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading panel-heading_">
<h4 class="panel-title">
<a class="accordion-toggle panel-title_" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseFive">
<i class="indicator nav-icon-products visa"></i>
Visa
<i class="indicator1 glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down pull-right"></i>
</a>
</h4>
</div>
<div id="collapseFive" class="panel-collapse collapse">
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="col-md-12 panel-body_">
Anim pariatur cliche reprehenderit, enim eiusmod high life accusamus terry richardson ad squid. 3 wolf moon officia aute, non cupidatat skateboard dolor brunch. Food truck quinoa nesciunt laborum eiusmod. Brunch 3 wolf moon tempor, sunt aliqua put a bird on it squid single-origin coffee nulla assumenda shoreditch et. Nihil anim keffiyeh helvetica, craft beer labore wes anderson cred nesciunt sapiente ea proident. Ad vegan excepteur butcher vice lomo. Leggings occaecat craft beer farm-to-table, raw denim aesthetic synth nesciunt you probably haven't heard of them accusamus labore sustainable VHS.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading panel-heading_">
<h4 class="panel-title">
<a class="accordion-toggle panel-title_" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseSix">
<i class="indicator nav-icon-products corporate-services"></i>
Corporate Services
<i class="indicator1 glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down pull-right"></i>
</a>
</h4>
</div>
<div id="collapseSix" class="panel-collapse collapse">
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="col-md-12 panel-body_">
Anim pariatur cliche reprehenderit, enim eiusmod high life accusamus terry richardson ad squid. 3 wolf moon officia aute, non cupidatat skateboard dolor brunch. Food truck quinoa nesciunt laborum eiusmod. Brunch 3 wolf moon tempor, sunt aliqua put a bird on it squid single-origin coffee nulla assumenda shoreditch et. Nihil anim keffiyeh helvetica, craft beer labore wes anderson cred nesciunt sapiente ea proident. Ad vegan excepteur butcher vice lomo. Leggings occaecat craft beer farm-to-table, raw denim aesthetic synth nesciunt you probably haven't heard of them accusamus labore sustainable VHS.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading panel-heading_">
<h4 class="panel-title">
<a class="accordion-toggle panel-title_" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseSeven">
<i class="indicator nav-icon-products travel-desk"></i>
Travel Desk
<i class="indicator1 glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down pull-right"></i>
</a>
</h4>
</div>
<div id="collapseSeven" class="panel-collapse collapse">
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="col-md-12 panel-body_">
Anim pariatur cliche reprehenderit, enim eiusmod high life accusamus terry richardson ad squid. 3 wolf moon officia aute, non cupidatat skateboard dolor brunch. Food truck quinoa nesciunt laborum eiusmod. Brunch 3 wolf moon tempor, sunt aliqua put a bird on it squid single-origin coffee nulla assumenda shoreditch et. Nihil anim keffiyeh helvetica, craft beer labore wes anderson cred nesciunt sapiente ea proident. Ad vegan excepteur butcher vice lomo. Leggings occaecat craft beer farm-to-table, raw denim aesthetic synth nesciunt you probably haven't heard of them accusamus labore sustainable VHS.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- jQuery (necessary for Bootstrap's JavaScript plugins) -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include all compiled plugins (below), or include individual files as needed -->
<!-- Latest compiled and minified JavaScript -->
<script src="http://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.1.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
function toggleChevron(e) {
$(e.target)
.prev('.panel-heading')
.find('i.indicator')
.toggleClass('finance forex');
$('#accordion .panel-heading').removeClass('highlight');
$(e.target).prev('.panel-heading').addClass('highlight');
}
$('#accordion').on('hidden.bs.collapse', toggleChevron);
$('#accordion').on('shown.bs.collapse', toggleChevron);
function toggleChevron1(e) {
$(e.target)
.prev('.panel-heading')
.find('i.indicator1')
.toggleClass('glyphicon-chevron-up glyphicon-chevron-down');
}
$('#accordion').on('hidden.bs.collapse', toggleChevron1);
$('#accordion').on('shown.bs.collapse', toggleChevron1);
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.panel-heading').click(function(){
$('.panel-heading').removeClass('highlight');
$(this).addClass('highlight');
})
})
</script>
</body>
</html>