Accordion click function

Hi All,

I trying to replace the background color of Accordion on click function, but I need to replace the color on anchor tag.

currently colors are replacing when I click anywhere on accordion, I need the color should change when I click anchor tag then only the color of that accordion should replace.

click function which I wrote to replace the color:

<script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ $('.panel-heading').click(function(){ $('.panel-heading').removeClass('highlight'); $(this).addClass('highlight'); }) }) </script>

I hope I am clear in writing my doubt…

your early reply would appreciated…

Thanks