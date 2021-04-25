Accomplished Grid through Flexbox can this be further polished

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: I am trying to achieve grid

The benefit of using CSS grid would be that you could have a linear set of divs rather than the nested approach that flexbox requires. This make re-ordering for different screen sizes much easier as each element can be moved independently unlike flex where you have nested sections that can never escape from their section.

e.g. a grid layout for your first example would look like this.

<section class="grid"> <div class="grid-left box box1">1</div> <div class="grid-top-right box box2">2</div> <div class="grid-bottom-left box box3">3</div> <div class="grid-bottom-right box box4">4</div> </section>

The html is so much cleaner and easier to manage. (Note the classnames are not semantic but easier to understand in a demo. In production they should be specific to the content areas because of course you will be moving them around so left and right are immaterial.)

The css is pretty straight forward also.