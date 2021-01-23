Accomplished Grid through Flexbox can this be further polished

HTML & CSS
#1

image
image791×421 2.33 KB

I am trying to achieve grid through the flexbox system as in the image, and I succeeded:

Can there be a better way to achieve this by staying in the realms of flexbox for now.

CSS →

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT+Sans');
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,100i,300,300i,400,400i,700,700i,900,900i');

body {
	font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;	
	font-size: 3rem;
}
h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6 {
	font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;	
	padding: 0;
	margin:0;
	color: #2D2D2D;
}
p {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
	font-size: 0.8rem;
	line-height: 1.675;
}
h1{
	font-size: 2.5rem;
}
ul {
	list-style-type: none;
}
section {	
	max-width: 700px;
	margin:auto;
	padding: 20px;
}


.box {
  width: 100%;
  margin: 10px;
  text-align: center;
  color: white;
  padding: 10vh 0;
}
.box1 {background-color:  #9b59b6;}
.box2 {background-color:  #34495e;}
.box3 {background-color:  #e67e22;}
.box4 {background-color:  #e74c3c;}
.box5 {background-color:  #2ecc71;}

.flexgrid {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 50vh;
}

.left-side,
.right-bottom,
.right-top {
  display: flex;
}

.right-side {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
}

.left-side,
.right-side {
  width: 50%;
}

.right-side > * {
  width: 100%;
}


.left-side2, .right-side2 {
	width: 25%;
	display: flex;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.medium {
	width: 50%;
	display: flex;
}

HTML →

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
	<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
	<section class="flexgrid">
		<article class="left-side">
			<div class="box box1">1</div>
		</article>
		<article class="right-side">
			<div class="right-top">
				<div class="box box2">2</div>
			</div>
			<div class="right-bottom">
				<div class="box box3">3</div>
				<div class="box box4">4</div>
			</div>
		</article>
	</section>

	<section class="flexgrid">
		<article class="left-side">
			<div class="box box1">1</div>
		</article>
		<article class="right-side">
			<div class="right-top">
				<div class="box box2">2</div>
				<div class="box box3">3</div>
			</div>
			<div class="right-bottom">				
				<div class="box box4">4</div>
				<div class="box box5">5</div>
			</div>
		</article>
	</section>

	<section class="flexgrid">
		<article class="left-side2">
			<div class="box box2">2</div>
			<div class="box box3">3</div>			
		</article>
		<article class="medium">
			<div class="box box1">1</div>			
		</article>
		<article class="right-side2">
			<div class="box box4">4</div>
			<div class="box box5">5</div>
	</article>
	</section>

</body>
</html>
#2

These layouts look more suited to Grid than Flexbox.
But what you are really missing is the power of grid and flex to make the layouts responsive.

1 Like
#3

Thye are already responsive I think. Did you mean when the width fall short they should come in one column one under the another?

At this monent I do not know grid, but will try after I get some Knack over that.

#4

It depends on what the eventual content will be.
If it is just coloured rectangular blocks, what you have may be fine.
But if those blocks contained body text, columns that are so narrow they can barely contain a single word, let alone a decent length line of text, will not make very good reading.
Likewise, I can’t imagine them being much good for image content either.
It seems likely you will want an alternative layout for small screens.

1 Like
#5

Correct. Or may be just give them all boxes 100% width when total width available is too short.