AccomplishED Grid through Flexbox can this be further polished

I am trying to achieve grid through the flexbox system as in the image, and I succeeded

Can there be better way to achieve this remain in the realms of flexbox for now.

CSS →

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT+Sans'); @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,100i,300,300i,400,400i,700,700i,900,900i'); body { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; font-size: 3rem; } h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6 { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; padding: 0; margin:0; color: #2D2D2D; } p { margin: 0; padding: 0; font-size: 0.8rem; line-height: 1.675; } h1{ font-size: 2.5rem; } ul { list-style-type: none; } section { max-width: 700px; margin:auto; padding: 20px; } .box { width: 100%; margin: 10px; text-align: center; color: white; padding: 10vh 0; } .box1 {background-color: #9b59b6;} .box2 {background-color: #34495e;} .box3 {background-color: #e67e22;} .box4 {background-color: #e74c3c;} .box5 {background-color: #2ecc71;} .flexgrid { display: flex; min-height: 50vh; } .left-side, .right-bottom, .right-top { display: flex; } .right-side { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; } .left-side, .right-side { width: 50%; } .right-side > * { width: 100%; } .left-side2, .right-side2 { width: 25%; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; } .medium { width: 50%; display: flex; }

HTML →