AccomplishED Grid through Flexbox can this be further polished

image
image791×421 2.33 KB

I am trying to achieve grid through the flexbox system as in the image, and I succeeded:

Can there be better way to achieve this remain in the realms of flexbox for now.

CSS →

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT+Sans');
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,100i,300,300i,400,400i,700,700i,900,900i');

body {
	font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;	
	font-size: 3rem;
}
h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6 {
	font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;	
	padding: 0;
	margin:0;
	color: #2D2D2D;
}
p {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
	font-size: 0.8rem;
	line-height: 1.675;
}
h1{
	font-size: 2.5rem;
}
ul {
	list-style-type: none;
}
section {	
	max-width: 700px;
	margin:auto;
	padding: 20px;
}


.box {
  width: 100%;
  margin: 10px;
  text-align: center;
  color: white;
  padding: 10vh 0;
}
.box1 {background-color:  #9b59b6;}
.box2 {background-color:  #34495e;}
.box3 {background-color:  #e67e22;}
.box4 {background-color:  #e74c3c;}
.box5 {background-color:  #2ecc71;}

.flexgrid {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 50vh;
}

.left-side,
.right-bottom,
.right-top {
  display: flex;
}

.right-side {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
}

.left-side,
.right-side {
  width: 50%;
}

.right-side > * {
  width: 100%;
}


.left-side2, .right-side2 {
	width: 25%;
	display: flex;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.medium {
	width: 50%;
	display: flex;
}

HTML →

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
	<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
	<section class="flexgrid">
		<article class="left-side">
			<div class="box box1">1</div>
		</article>
		<article class="right-side">
			<div class="right-top">
				<div class="box box2">2</div>
			</div>
			<div class="right-bottom">
				<div class="box box3">3</div>
				<div class="box box4">4</div>
			</div>
		</article>
	</section>

	<section class="flexgrid">
		<article class="left-side">
			<div class="box box1">1</div>
		</article>
		<article class="right-side">
			<div class="right-top">
				<div class="box box2">2</div>
				<div class="box box3">3</div>
			</div>
			<div class="right-bottom">				
				<div class="box box4">4</div>
				<div class="box box5">5</div>
			</div>
		</article>
	</section>

	<section class="flexgrid">
		<article class="left-side2">
			<div class="box box2">2</div>
			<div class="box box3">3</div>			
		</article>
		<article class="medium">
			<div class="box box1">1</div>			
		</article>
		<article class="right-side2">
			<div class="box box4">4</div>
			<div class="box box5">5</div>
	</article>
	</section>

</body>
</html>