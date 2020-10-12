Accessing teachers notes in the lectures

Community
#1

Can someone please advise me how to access the teachers notes on site points lectures?
Thanks Ian

#2

Welcome to the forums, @ianwhittle.

I’m sorry, but I’m not sure what you’re looking for. By “lectures”, are you referring to one of the “Tech Talks”, or one of the video courses?

#3

It’s one of the video courses

#4

Which one?

#5

Write Error proof and future proof CSS with postcss

By Thomas Greco

#6

We don’t generally have notes on our courses, I’m afriad, Ian. If there are notes or other downladable materials available, they would appear as a download link under the video frame. It doesn’t look like this course has them.

1 Like
#7

How can I contact the lecturer?
He says that his contact details are in the the teachers notes.
Ian

#8

The course page says:

Have a question for Thomas ? You can reach him on Twitter.

(Not ideal, I’d have thought; not everyone has a Twitter account.)

There is a Twitter link on his profile page:

but following that, I get “This account does not exist”.

@Simon_Mackie?

#9

@ianwhittle: if you have a general question about something in the course material, you could post here in the #html-css category and see if anyone here can help.

I can try tagging @thomasjosephgreco for you, but he’s not been active on the forums in a long time.

1 Like
#10

He also has a LinkedIn account on his profile page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tgreco4/, so you might like to try contacting him there. It seems like his Medium and Twitter accounts have been closed.

1 Like