Accessing super globals

#1

Hi,

I am getting an error about it being bad practice to access super global directly on these three functions. How should I rewrite them?

public function delete()
    {
        $this->jokesTable->delete($_POST['id']);
        header('location: /joke/list');
    }

public function saveEdit()
    {
        $joke = $_POST['joke'];
        $joke['jokedate'] = new \DateTime();
        $joke['authorId'] = 1;
        $this->jokesTable->save($joke);
        header('location: /joke/list');
    }

public function edit()
    {
        if (isset($_GET['id'])) {
            $joke = $this->jokesTable->findById($_GET['id']);
        }
        $title = 'Edit joke';
        return ['template' => 'editjoke.html.php',
        'title' => $title,
        'variables' => [
         'joke' => $joke ?? null
                    ]
        ];
    }

Cheers.
Mike

#2 
public function delete(int $id)
{
    $this->jokesTable->delete($id);
    header('location: /joke/list');
}

// passing arrays into methods is quite a bad idea
// it would be better to pass all seperate elements of
// the joke as parameters, or use a simple object
// with properties
// Since I don't know the full structure of 
// $_POST['joke'] I'm unable to provide that here
public function saveEdit(array $jokeData)
{
    $joke = $jokeData;
    $joke['jokedate'] = new \DateTime();
    $joke['authorId'] = 1;
    $this->jokesTable->save($joke);
    header('location: /joke/list');
}

// if no id is set you can't call this function - it doesn't make sense
public function edit(int $id)
{
    $joke = $this->jokesTable->findById($id);
    $title = 'Edit joke';
    return ['template' => 'editjoke.html.php',
    'title' => $title,
    'variables' => [
        'joke' => $joke ?? null
                ]
    ];
}