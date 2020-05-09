Accessing super globals

public function delete(int $id) { $this->jokesTable->delete($id); header('location: /joke/list'); } // passing arrays into methods is quite a bad idea // it would be better to pass all seperate elements of // the joke as parameters, or use a simple object // with properties // Since I don't know the full structure of // $_POST['joke'] I'm unable to provide that here public function saveEdit(array $jokeData) { $joke = $jokeData; $joke['jokedate'] = new \DateTime(); $joke['authorId'] = 1; $this->jokesTable->save($joke); header('location: /joke/list'); } // if no id is set you can't call this function - it doesn't make sense public function edit(int $id) { $joke = $this->jokesTable->findById($id); $title = 'Edit joke'; return ['template' => 'editjoke.html.php', 'title' => $title, 'variables' => [ 'joke' => $joke ?? null ] ]; }