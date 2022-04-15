Accessing source code

Hi,
I purchased jQuery: Novice to Ninja on Amazon for Kindle. How do I get access to the source code that is referenced in the book?
Thanks
Steve
Welcome to the forums, @isuzucrewcab.
The link to the archive is in the preface to the book. You can find the archive at https://github.com/spbooks/jsninja2.
Edit:
Sorry - that’s the wrong book. I’ll look again …
OK - I can’t locate it.
@James_Hibbard - do you know where to find this? There is a link in the ebook to a downloadable archive, but the link seems to be broken.
@TechnoBear - I searched under spbooks and found it -
https://github.com/spbooks/JQUERY2
Thanks for pointing me in the right direction.