Accessing sessionstorage variable from different tab of same browser

#1

I have a react based application (with URL starting like https://myproject/project which I am accessing in one tab of Firefox browser and the application is storing a variable value in sessionStorage.

I have another application running locally with URL http://localhost:8080/secondapp/index.html.
So, in this second application, I’m trying to get the value of sessionStorage item that react based application has stored. But I always get null whenever I try to retrieve the value and console log it. Why is it like this?

Is it because I’ve different URLs?

#2


big bold bulletpoint. Also the yellow box. and the words “current origin”

#3

Oh, thanks. I need to put my other application inside react based application then so that both will open in same tab and I can access the variable.

#4

My response to that is “…probably.”