Accessing sessionstorage variable from different tab of same browser

I have a react based application (with URL starting like https://myproject/project which I am accessing in one tab of Firefox browser and the application is storing a variable value in sessionStorage.

I have another application running locally with URL http://localhost:8080/secondapp/index.html .

So, in this second application, I’m trying to get the value of sessionStorage item that react based application has stored. But I always get null whenever I try to retrieve the value and console log it. Why is it like this?

Is it because I’ve different URLs?