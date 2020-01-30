Accessing a JSON element

I pull my document array and access it with this

var docs = this.doc[this.ticker_symbol]

console.log(docs)

returns

[ { siteId: 'aaauetf', name: 'Fact Sheet', docOrder: '0', docType: ' Factsheet', ticker: 'aaau', _id: '5cf93d4e5e2d5445b647e63a', createdAt: '2019-06-06T16:20:30.765Z', updatedAt: '2020-01-10T21:29:32.311Z', __v: 0, id: '5cf93d4e5e2d5445b647e63a', doc: { _id: '5e18ecbc893fe012540eea36', name: 'AAAU Fact Sheet Q4 v1-APPROVED.pdf', sha256: 'x72zbL2nblED4A4RjAEvGz-i7D4Dh8xaKYKhhwcP7sk', hash: '9bd1480c74a44a4ebe4415a80e023137', ext: '.pdf', mime: 'application/pdf', size: '155.07', url: '/uploads/9bd1480c74a44a4ebe4415a80e023137.pdf', provider: 'local', related: [Array], createdAt: '2020-01-10T21:29:32.330Z', updatedAt: '2020-01-10T21:29:32.333Z', __v: 0, id: '5e18ecbc893fe012540eea36' }, doc_thumb: null }, { siteId: 'aaauetf', name: 'Investment Case', docOrder: '1', docType: ' Other', ticker: 'aaau', _id: '5cf93d6d5e2d5445b647e63d', createdAt: '2019-06-06T16:21:01.356Z', updatedAt: '2019-07-12T16:27:58.371Z', __v: 0, id: '5cf93d6d5e2d5445b647e63d', doc: { _id: '5d28b50ee13db21120e6c487', name: 'AAAU Investment Case_8 July 2019 V4 Reformatted Final Approved.pdf', sha256: '4GLG1CfmE625x23iMEXAxEx6GCQvkvGXubObJyjk9QE', hash: '621aacd6227a4b3ea7b173fe3f555726', ext: '.pdf', mime: 'application/pdf', size: '169.36', url: '/uploads/621aacd6227a4b3ea7b173fe3f555726.pdf', provider: 'local', related: [Array], createdAt: '2019-07-12T16:27:58.385Z', updatedAt: '2019-07-12T16:27:58.386Z', __v: 0, id: '5d28b50ee13db21120e6c487' }, doc_thumb: null }, { siteId: 'aaauetf', name: 'White Paper', docOrder: '1', docType: ' Other', ticker: 'aaau', _id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29e', createdAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.969Z', updatedAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.981Z', __v: 0, id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29e', doc: { _id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29f', name: 'AAAU white paper v7 formatted 9.24.19-APPROVED.pdf', sha256: 'D8MlsyLNn0z4pJryOMzrfLwZsOK2jGPKqmwiXJi2HI8', hash: 'cde846ad152f42ae8ac16f45650c59d7', ext: '.pdf', mime: 'application/pdf', size: '455.16', url: '/uploads/cde846ad152f42ae8ac16f45650c59d7.pdf', provider: 'local', related: [Array], createdAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.990Z', updatedAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.992Z', __v: 0, id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29f' }, doc_thumb: null } ]

I want to grab all objects that are docType: ’ Other’

Is there a way to access this? Do I need to loop?

var docs = this.doc[this.ticker_symbol] var other = docs.docType[' Other'];

doesn’t work